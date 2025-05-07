There’s a 12′ Statue of an Overweight Black Woman in Times Sq.

Black Enterprise, a news outlet, put up a huge statue of an overweight black woman in Times Square to “confront preconceived notions of identity and representation.” It should get the outlet some attention.

According to the Black Enterprise news outlet, the statue is a subtle nod to Michelangelo’s David and inspires deeper reflection around the human condition.

It will be gone by June 17.

The artist is talented, but the model should lose weight for her health’s sake. It’s not healthy.

When you go to the Black Enterprise website, they seem to take crazy Rep. Crockett seriously. In the ‘About’ section, they state, BLACK ENTERPRISE is the premier source of information and inspiration in support of your pursuit of excellence.

Giant statue of ‘Plus Sized’ black woman erected in New York’s Times Square. The 12ft statue dubbed Grounded in the Stars “confronts preconceived notions of identity and representation” according to the Times Square website. According to the Black Enterprise news outlet, the… pic.twitter.com/yZVizy17iI — Oli London (@OliLondonTV) May 7, 2025

You can comment on the article after the ads and subscribe to the Daily Newsletter here if you would like a quick view of the articles of the day and any late news: Name Last name Email