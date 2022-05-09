Elon Musk’s Farewell Tweet

Elon Musk sent out a tweet that everyone is calling cryptic but it isn’t. He enraged the head of the Russian space ministry and found out shortly before he tweeted mostly joking. Mr. Musk connected Ukraine to Starlink and the Russians are furious over it.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk said in a tweet Sunday night.

Before he tweeted, he shared a message from Dmitry Rogozin. He claimed Musk was “involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.”

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” the former deputy Russian prime minister said. He’s currently in charge of the space ministry and doesn’t have much of a sense of humor.

Rogozin blasted Starlink on Sunday for enabling the “Nazi Azov Battalion” to access the internet, Fox News reported.

If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

The word “Nazi” doesn’t mean what he seems to think it does pic.twitter.com/pk9SQhBOsG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

There are no angels in war — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

He is also taking on the full force of government and other insidious characters like Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and Barack Obama to give Americans a voice. Mr. Musk has courage and is nobody’s fool.

Some other responses:

Thank you for the blessing, but I’m ok with going to hell, if that is indeed my destination, since the vast majority of all humans ever born will be there. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2022

Wait… What do you know about Hillary Clinton?? — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 9, 2022

