Elon Musk’s Farewell Tweet

By
M Dowling
-
0
93

Elon Musk sent out a tweet that everyone is calling cryptic but it isn’t. He enraged the head of the Russian space ministry and found out shortly before he tweeted mostly joking. Mr. Musk connected Ukraine to Starlink and the Russians are furious over it.

“If I die under mysterious circumstances, it’s been nice knowin ya,” Musk said in a tweet Sunday night.

Before he tweeted, he shared a message from Dmitry Rogozin. He claimed Musk was “involved in supplying the fascist forces in Ukraine with military communication equipment.”

“And for this, Elon, you will be held accountable like an adult – no matter how much you’ll play the fool,” the former deputy Russian prime minister said. He’s currently in charge of the space ministry and doesn’t have much of a sense of humor.

Dmitry Rogozin, he needs to STHU

Rogozin blasted Starlink on Sunday for enabling the “Nazi Azov Battalion” to access the internet, Fox News reported.

He is also taking on the full force of government and other insidious characters like Hillary Clinton, George Soros, and Barack Obama to give Americans a voice. Mr. Musk has courage and is nobody’s fool.

Some other responses:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating

Leave a Reply

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments