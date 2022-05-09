If SCOTUS Justices Wanted to Prove Their Mutual Respect & Kinship

They’d Do This

For decades we’ve heard that, despite their many, significant legal differences on decisions, Supreme Court Justices are bound together by a mutual respect, and oft times even great friendships.

From the most liberal to the most conservative, the “talking points” have always been, after hearing arguments they’d come to their respective conclusions and then return to their warm, collegial relationships.

After all that “happy talk”, it would appear that present circumstances demand this group of nine to “walk the walk”. The leak of Justice Alito’s draft, followed by the publication of 6 of their fellow judge’s home addresses, has not only put the credibility of our “third branch of government at risk”, it’s put their colleagues and families in danger.

There’s a way they could ALL stand up for both incorruptibility of their institution and the safety of Justices Alito, Roberts, Gorsuch, Kavanaugh, Coney Barrett, and Thomas.

All it would take is for liberal jurists Breyer, Sotomayor, Kagen, who’ve been steadfastly silent now, AND when Chuck Schumer threatened Gorsuch and Kavanaugh on the steps of the the Supreme Court, to publicly vote with the majority on this, one opinion. After all, whether it’s 5- 4 or 9-0 Roe vs. Wade will be overturned.

It would be a selfless act of great courage aimed at defanging anarchist mobs looking to permanently devalue our Judicial Branch, by threatening the safety of two thirds of this court.

We’ve heard lots of wonderful things about how much they all care about one another. Now’s the time to prove it, before innocents get hurt and/or the Supreme Court winds up in the ashcan of history.

All nine need to stand together, vote as one, and do it quickly.

Related