Elon Musk’s Savage Trolling of Chuck Schumer

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

The winner of savage trolling of Chuck U Schumer is Elon Musk, as Steven Voicover takes you on the Insurrection Tour.

Watch sanctimonious Chuck threaten two Supreme Court Justices as he tries to rile up his followers, probably for an insurrection.


