At least three police officers were shot in lawless Los Angeles and are hospitalized. Their condition is unknown. There is a massive police response with a gunman barricaded inside a garage.
BREAKING: Multiple police officers shot in Los Angeles, California; massive police response underway pic.twitter.com/IetK0Yz4hl
3 police officers have been shot in Los Angeles county.
Suspect currently barricaded inside a garage in Lincoln Heights. pic.twitter.com/vvMLiCNtqf
🚨 THREE OFFICERS DOWN: Please pray for the 3 Los Angeles Police Department Officers who have reportedly been wounded after a shooting. Per reports, the officers have been transported to nearby hospitals for treatment; conditions are currently unknown.
The suspect remains… https://t.co/TWRLYk7EAP pic.twitter.com/FQbw9DBZLS
LOS ANGELES POLICE SHOOTING
– 3 officers shot
– N Mission Road & N Broadway
– All officers in critical condition
– Gunman barricaded inside garage
– City-wide tactical alert issued
– Nearby buildings evacuated
– SWAT on scene pic.twitter.com/XcSsMaGOku
