Multiple Police Officers Shot in Los Angeles

By
M Dowling
-
0
21

At least three police officers were shot in lawless Los Angeles and are hospitalized. Their condition is unknown. There is a massive police response with a gunman barricaded inside a garage.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments