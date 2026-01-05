Embattled Minnesota Governor Tim Walz Might Resign Today

Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN) will hold a press conference on Monday about his political future. He could resign or announce he will not seek reelection. It would be better for the GOP if he did not resign. Let him take the heat in public in real time.

🚨 BREAKING UPDATE: Even CBS is now reporting Tim Walz is likely to be announcing he is QUITTING in just hours Sounds like Minnesota is now “TURNING THE PAGE,” right Tim Tim? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/M8ufKxz4wH — Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) January 5, 2026

Klobuchar Could Replace Hime

The press conference follows numerous rumors that Walz will not seek reelection as governor. He met with Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) on Sunday about his plans, according to Minnesota media personality Blois Olson. It is speculated that Walz will announce he is not seeking reelection. It has also been reported that if Walz drops out, Klobuchar might declare her candidacy. However, there have been no confirmations as of yet.

Klobuchar is not an improvement and is known for telling tall tales for the sake of political expediency.

From High Office to Disgrace

He has gone from being Kamala Harris’s Vice President and considered a viable presidential candidate to a governor in disgrace, to calls for his resignation.

Walz has come under fire recently, both in his state and across the country, with accusations and real revelations of fraud in Minnesota’s social services program. This included federal charges stemming from investigations of “staggering, industrial-scale” Medicaid fraud in the state, which was revealed in mid-December and suspected of being valued at billions of dollars. Reports about alleged fraudulent daycare centers in Minneapolis have also hampered Walz in recent days.

His incompetence and malfeasance finally caught up with him.

Pertaining to the allegations of daycare fraud in Minnesota, as the Washington Examiner previously reported, Tikki Brown, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Children, Youth, and Families, said her office is conducting another investigation into the recent accusations of daycare fraud.

“While we have questions about some of the methods that were used in the video, we do take the concerns that the video raises about fraud very seriously,” Brown said. “Each of the facilities mentioned in the video has been visited at least once in the last six months as part of our typical licensing process, and in fact, our staff are out in the community today to visit each of these sites again so that we can look into the concerns that were raised in the video.”