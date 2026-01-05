Cuba’s Dictator Threatens the US: We Will Sacrifice Our Blood

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel warns he will make America pay for arresting Nicolas Maduro. His nation is reliant on Venezuela for oil and drugs.

The attack on Venezuela appears to have already come at a high cost for Cuba, as President Donald Trump told the New York Post on Saturday, “You know, many Cubans lost their lives last night. … They were protecting Maduro. That was not a good move.”

The Cuban government, in a post on Facebook on Sunday, said 32 of its citizens were killed during the operation “in combat actions, performing missions on behalf of the Revolutionary Armed Forces and the Ministry of the Interior, at the request of counterparts of the South American country.”

The government declared two days of mourning.

Trump isn’t interested in attacking Cuba, but feels they are going down for the count.

The Threat

Diaz-Canal called President Trump‘s actions “the very dark object of imperialist desire.”

Diaz-Canal said that the only reason Maduro was arrested was to take Venezuela’s oil, lands, and natural resources. He rejects the Monroe Doctrine.

He said to the US that this is “not your backyard, nor disputed property territory. We do not accept or recognize the Monroe Doctrine, nor outdated kings or emperors for Venezuela, and of course, also for Cuba.”

“We are prepared to give even our own blood, even our own lives, but we will make them pay a very high price. These are not the times for half measures. These are the times for defining our stance and taking a stand against fascism. …”

Cubans have poured into the country through the open borders under Joe Biden. How many are communist agitators and terrorists?

They have already been destroying us for years, with drug and human trafficking, political and societal infiltration, and importation of international criminal enterprises.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel: ‘We are prepared to give Blood for Venezuela.’ pic.twitter.com/iPABdWGVJ7 — Open Source Intel (@Osint613) January 4, 2026

Cuba, Mexico, Colombia, and Venezuela have been pumping drugs into the United States of America, killing our youth. They have allowed drug and human traffickers to consume their countries. These leaders are radical communists, and they have welcomed Russia, China, and Iran to come into their countries. They brought this on themselves.

By the way, the drones Venezuela used were made in Iran.