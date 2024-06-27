Emergency: Botox Must Affected Nancy Pelosi’s Intellect

Nancy Pelosi has gone completely bonkers. We think the Botox might have infected her brain capacity.

After 38 straight months of sky-high inflation — the worst inflation crisis since the 1980s – she wants you to believe that Biden has led the world in reducing inflation.

“And you have Joe Biden on the other side of that screen leading the world in reducing inflation.”

She is also trying to make an issue out of abortion when there is none. It’s sad watching the elderly deteriorate so young.

Crazy Nancy laughably claims Biden is “leading the world in reducing inflation.” Biden has overseen 38 straight months of sky-high inflation — the worst inflation crisis since the 1980s. pic.twitter.com/6yWZFtOpIh — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) June 27, 2024

