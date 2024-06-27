Emergency: Botox Must Affected Nancy Pelosi’s Intellect

By
M DOWLING
-
1
16

Nancy Pelosi has gone completely bonkers. We think the Botox might have infected her brain capacity.

After 38 straight months of sky-high inflation — the worst inflation crisis since the 1980s – she wants you to believe that Biden has led the world in reducing inflation.

“And you have Joe Biden on the other side of that screen leading the world in reducing inflation.”

She is also trying to make an issue out of abortion when there is none. It’s sad watching the elderly deteriorate so young.


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
Newest
Oldest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
wpdiscuz   wpDiscuz