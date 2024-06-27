46% of EV Owners Want to Switch to Gas or Diesel Vehicles

A recent survey by McKinsey & Co. found that almost half of American electric vehicle (EV) owners are considering returning to internal combustion engine cars, i.e., gasoline or diesel vehicles. Forty-six percent of survey respondents said they were likely to purchase a gas-powered vehicle for their next car purchase.

[The only EV cars they want are Teslas. Resale prices are plunging.]

According to the Institute for Energy Research, these are the key takeaways:

McKinsey & Co. has found that almost half of EV owners in the United States may not return to all-electric vehicles. Those most familiar with the costs and benefits of EV ownership and who were enthusiastic are having second thoughts. Their experiences with charging, higher-than-expected costs, and limited utility, especially for long trips, are apparently becoming known. The average time that electric vehicles sit on dealer lots is almost twice as long as for internal combustion engine vehicles. Car dealers are asking the Biden Administration to back off its forced march to compel buyers to choose electric vehicles. Sales are suffering, and manufacturers are stepping away from commitments to electrify their fleets. Americans are showing increasing skepticism about electric vehicles in the face of the Biden Administration’s “all-of-government” push to force them to buy them.

I own a Toyota hybrid. It’s a good car, and it gets good mileage. I’m not sure what happens with the battery or how much it costs to replace it. However, they gave us a nine-year warranty on it.

