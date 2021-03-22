Entire Georgetown team knees, then gets blown of the court









The entire anti-American Georgetown team took a knee before their NCAA Tournament game against Colorado, then lost by a humiliating 23 points.

During the national anthem for the Saturday matchup, every member of the Hoyas took a knee while Colorado stood with pride.

What happened next was karma. The Buffaloes boat raced the Hoyas off of the court to the tune of 96-73.

Former Red Sox pitcher Curt Schilling asked after the team’s loss, “How did that work out for you guys? Nice flight home?”

The ‘oppressed’ kids at Georgetown fork over $120,000 to go to Georgetown for four years. The cost to these “oppressed” players is $0. Oh, the oppression.

VIRTUE SIGNALLERS VS. WINNERS

Georgetown team taking a knee in unison for anthem: pic.twitter.com/Jf5k96nrG5 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) March 20, 2021

