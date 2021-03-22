Biden has people wrapped in foil in pods at the border – Updated

Democrat Rep. Henry Cueller secured the photo above and gave it to Axios. Here are a few more from the representative:
Project Veritas got never before seen images of the inside of a Biden detention facility in Texas.
- Just over a month ago, Customs and Border Patrol completed the construction of this 185,000 square foot facility in Donna, Texas to house countless migrants who come across the border daily.
- The facility will not allow non-profit lawyers who conduct oversight of these detention centers to go inside or even see photos of the conditions.
- Source: “These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here.”
- Source: “They [illegal immigrants] are separated by age or physical size depending on room. Fifty were COVID positive in these cells over the last few days. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies.”
- The Biden administration continues to allege that the border crisis is not out of their control.
- New Project Veritas insider working within the Department of Homeland Security has leaked documents warning of a Central American-based caravan headed to the U.S. border.
Watch:
The nation is lost. They keep these people there just long enough to get them some essentials and a bus or train ticket with money to a city somewhere. This is an invasion staging point. The left does not care about these people, they care about destroying America. The left has won, by cheating and criminal acts.
This is intolerable it looks like a human waste dump facility. And in fact it is. Where are the bathroom facilities . Do they let them out if the cages when have to relive themselves or do they just urinate and and evacuate their bowels in a corner? 50 of them have Covid how many more will have it within a week to spread to US citizens when they are let out to do their damage across our country? How many US citizens will die. What the hell is going on is the Cuomo death trap experience gone nationally? Citizens are not the only ones this administration hides behind one of criminal behavior no different that a 3rd world country dictatorship. Democracy is dead. It has morphed into a Marxist dystopia.
No one said that the great reset leap forward was going to be utopian.
Utopian for the controllers but hell on earth for the rest of us.
Hey at least we’ll all finally be equal as we live hand to mouth in between rolling shootouts.
The precious indispensable equality of results for all is what really matters, comrade.
A glorious man made utopia.
Forward, yes we can!