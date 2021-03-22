Biden has people wrapped in foil in pods at the border – Updated









Democrat Rep. Henry Cueller secured the photo above and gave it to Axios. Here are a few more from the representative:

Project Veritas got never before seen images of the inside of a Biden detention facility in Texas.

Just over a month ago, Customs and Border Patrol completed the construction of this 185,000 square foot facility in Donna, Texas to house countless migrants who come across the border daily.

The facility will not allow non-profit lawyers who conduct oversight of these detention centers to go inside or even see photos of the conditions.

Source: “These photos were taken within the last few days. There are eight pods with eight cells each in the facility. At any given moment there are an average of 3,000 people in custody here.”

Source: “They [illegal immigrants] are separated by age or physical size depending on room. Fifty were COVID positive in these cells over the last few days. There have been multiple sexual assaults, normal assaults and daily medical emergencies.”

The Biden administration continues to allege that the border crisis is not out of their control.

New Project Veritas insider working within the Department of Homeland Security has leaked documents warning of a Central American-based caravan headed to the U.S. border.

