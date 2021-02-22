EPA/DOE controls power generation in TX and canceled TX during the crisis









The federal government controls how Texas generates electricity, and that’s why they were in a mess during the recent storm. It wasn’t just about windmills, it was about Big Government. The EPA would not allow the power facilities to operate at full capacity until the emergency passed or they raised the costs to an unacceptable level.

Texas isn’t part of the National Power Grid but they are not independent as one might have thought.

“Once it was clear that the polar vortex would engulf the entire state of [Texas Gov. Greg Abbott] declared an emergency and asked President* Biden for an EPA waiver to allow power generation facilities to operate at full capacity until the emergency passed.”

“Biden’s EPA refused Governor Abbott’s request and instead offered to allow certain power generation facilities a waiver if they raised the prices they charged to Texans to more than $1,500/MWh resulting in massive statewide power outages and a failure of the grid.”

The information comes from the @Amuse account. Amuse is the deplatformed.space creator.

“The mix of sources and the capacity of each. The EPA requires that Texas’ fossil fuel power generators operate far below their maximum output.”

2/ Biden’s EPA refused Governor Abbott’s request and instead offered to allow certain power generation facilities a waiver if they raised the prices they charged to Texans to more than $1,500/MWh resulting in massive statewide power outages and a failure of the grid. pic.twitter.com/AW70kuwERW — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

4/ Gov. Abbott knew that if the EPA would allow our natural gas and coal power plants to operate at peak efficiency they could meet 110% of the demand the state faced last week. The EPA refused. pic.twitter.com/jBvkZkoF58 — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

6/ My question? Why didn’t @GovAbbott simply order all Texas power generation facilities to operate at peak efficiency and force Biden to send his army to Texas to stop us? Does anyone think Biden would have sent the army to shut down our national gas power generation facilities? pic.twitter.com/T3JJkKcXWL — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

7/ SHOCK: President Biden refused @GovAbbott‘s request that he sign major disaster declarations for 177 Texas counties after refusing to allow Texas power plants to operate at 100% capacity during the polar vortex resulting in massive power outages. https://t.co/oSydD6zfxE — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

9/ CORRECTION: I used EPA instead of DOE in this thread. Also, to be clear the DOE refused Abbott’s request to allow power plants to operate at full capacity without charging at least $1500/MWh – a price that would have bankrupted the retail electric industry/consumers. — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

11/ While we lost much of our renewable supply (wind and solar) our natural gas and coal are required to operate at 60% capacity to reduce emissions. They CAN operate at 100% if they get a waiver from the federal government (as Abbott requested). Biden refused… — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

12/ This morning on the Sunday political TV shows Biden surrogates claimed that the power outages and the lives lost rest solely on @GregAbbott_TX. The media won’t look at evidence that the DOE refused the governor’s request to allow for additional power generation. Sick. — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

The worst part was the $1500 was a totally artificial price designed to deter use. It is all about reducing pollution. In a time of crisis let generators sell at normal prices… — @amuse (@amuse) February 21, 2021

