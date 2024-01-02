EPA Is Buying Millions of Dollars Worth of Military-Grade Weapons

Why is the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) purchasing millions of dollars worth of military-grade equipment, including night vision goggles and serious weapons, as if they are preparing for war?

Every agency has been arming up to some degree since at least Barack Obama’s presidency.

When we look at the FBI and DOJ, who are heavily armed, we might think of them as a national police force. If you combine them with all these heavily armed agencies, the US has numerous national police forces. That’s one way to look at it.

The weapons could be used against Americans.

In the following clip, when the GOP Representative wanted to know why they were purchasing them, the EPA representative said he would have to get back to him.

The Representative said, “Where that leads my mind to go is the fact that the Biden administration and all of these people and all of these different government agencies are now basically being weaponized against American citizens.”

The EPA mouthpiece said he wanted to give him “an honest answer,” so he’d have to get back to him.

Later, the Rep said, “So you’re not going to war against anyone. Right?”

The EPA spokesperson laughed as if that was a foolish notion. He continued, “Listen. There’s no one to go into war against. I believe that our permitted and regulated constituency are partners, and we’re trying to do these things together. “

Don’t expect an answer anytime soon.

Watch:

In September, Sen. Chuck Grassley wanted to know, among other things, why the EPA was buying millions of dollars worth of military-grade equipment and weapons. Weaponizing agencies is fraught with problems. In mid-October, Grassley accused the ATF of diverting money from fighting cartels to pursuing American gun dealers. The DOJ/FBI is on a three-year search of anyone who walked into the Capitol on J6. Even HHS has weapons, and they’ve indirectly locked us down once.

The Free Beacon

“As of September 14, 2023, the Biden administration EPA has already spent $2,892,770 on these items, which is 143 percent more than what was spent during the entire Trump administration,” Sen. Chuck Grassley (R., Iowa), ranking member of the Senate Budget Committee, disclosed in an oversight letter sent last week to the agency and obtained by the Washington Free Beacon.

It’s the Climate

The climate agency’s spending spree on guns, ammunition, and advanced tactical equipment is the subject of an oversight probe helmed by Grassley, who described the EPA’s militarization as “frightening.” The congressional investigation comes just months after a watchdog group found that non-law enforcement agencies in the federal government, such as the EPA and Internal Revenue Service, have spent nearly $4 billion in taxpayer funds since 2006 stockpiling all manner of guns, ammunition, and “military-style equipment.”

“The very same EPA that proposed slapping red tape on nearly every farmer’s ditch in Iowa now appears to be armed to the teeth,” Grassley told the Free Beacon. “The Biden EPA already has a reputation for overstepping its bounds, and that makes the agency’s militarization all the more frightening. We need to know what exactly EPA is doing with this equipment, and whether it serves the interests of the American people.”

Weaponized agencies with military-grade weapons are worth answers. In July, Republicans tried to defund the weapons purchases. It went nowhere.

