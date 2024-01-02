Portland Rings in 2024 with a Health Crisis from the 3rd World

Progressive Portland welcomes in the New Year with a public health crisis from the 3rd world — a Shigella outbreak.

Oregon officials rabidly support homelessness and want to expand the rights of homeless people, legalizing encampments and giving them the right to sue simply for feeling harassed. There is a price to be paid – like Shigella.

WHO, HOW, WHAT

As a result of their policies and total disregard for public health and safety, and due to illegal immigration, Portland is suffering an outbreak of Shigella. It is normally only found in sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia.

It is highly contagious and is spread through tiny particles of fecal matter. The homeless are most at risk, along with male same-sex partners.

Shigella is a bacteria that spreads through human feces. People transmit the infection after getting the microbes on their hands and touching their mouths.

People can also spread the intestinal infection through sexual intercourse.

Multnomah County in Oregon has warned that homeless people and same-sex male partners are most at risk because of their lack of access to hygienic facilities.

In the last month, 45 cases have been found in Portland, bringing the total from 2023 to 218. The influx of infections was reported among unhoused people in downtown Portland’s Old Town neighborhood.

Shigella infections lead to profuse, bloody, or prolonged diarrhea, fever, stomach pains, vomiting, and a constant urge to evacuate the bowels. The symptoms can last for weeks. It’s expensive to treat.

“While we are currently seeing an increase in Shigella cases in the Portland metro area, the risk to the broader public remains low at this time, and there are no measures for most folks to take at this time,” Multnomah County Deputy Health Officer Teresa Everson said in a statement shared with Newsweek. “The best thing we can all do to prevent both respiratory viral illness and diarrheal illness is to keep practicing good hand hygiene.”

Even more disturbing is the news that a “cluster” of these infections was resistant to the antibiotic treatments used for Shigella.

Watch:

Example of why we’re having a shigella outbreak in portland: This person just pulled over in a vehicle with no plates and used the street as a toilet. I wasn’t going to photograph it, but the guy I was talking to said people should see it. So here you go. pic.twitter.com/7NdnhNY9BF — garbage GHOST⚡️ (@cocainemichelle) January 1, 2024

.@MultCoHealth is warning the public about a surge in shigella infections in downtown Portland, Ore. The bacterial disease spreads when one’s infected fecal matter gets into others’ mouths through food, drink or sex. Read: https://t.co/PjRDWzjLWn — Andy Ngô ️‍ (@MrAndyNgo) December 27, 2023

Related