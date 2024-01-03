Epstein List Delay Until at Least January 22nd

M Dowling
The Epstein client list is delayed until at least January 22nd. Jane Doe 107 requested a 30-day extension because the release could cause harm in her country. That sounds bogus.

Doe 107 has already given an interview.

The people on the list include victims or witnesses. Some victims and others have their names sealed for good reason.

The list itself is from a civil suit – the Virginia Guiffre case. It’s not a federal government criminal case. Don’t be disappointed if the list is a lot of nothing.

Earlier, Aaron Rogers suggested Jimmy Kimmel is on the Epstein list. He was joking. Kimmel has mocked Rogers in the past because he doesn’t always go along with the narrative.


lalasayswhat
Guest
lalasayswhat
12 minutes ago

We’ll never see the names on the list.

