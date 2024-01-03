Mayorkas Blames Gov. Abbott’s Poor Governance for Sanctuary Cities’ Mess

The following interview with the DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas was on corrupt MSNBC. he blamed Gov. Abbott for the border crisis hitting sanctuary blue cities. There was no pushback from the MSNBC leftists. DHS Secretary Mayorkas blames Texas Gov. Abbott for people flowing into blue cities unprepared.

They are unprepared because this is how they come across the border. And, let’s get one thing straight: Biden is transporting 90% of the travelers using NGOs and the Catholic Church. Gov. Abbott has sent maybe eight to ten days worth of illegals he gets in over his border each day since the Biden regime took control of the country.

By the way, Mayorkas’s impeachment hearing is January 10th.

TRANSCRIPT

Lemire: So, Mr. Secretary, certainly a given that something needs to be done at the border. But in the interim, before something is before something goes into effect. We’re hearing from many big city mayors, governors, lots of them Democrats, asking Washington to do more. Eric Adams, the mayor of New York City, repeatedly has said that in recent days. So what more is Washington going to do, if anything, to answer their calls for help?

DON’T WORRY, THE GOVERNMENT IS HERE TO HELP

Mayorkas: So we have taken action on the border, and we’ve taken action with respect to the challenges that cities across the country are facing. Let me identify one fundamental problem here, and that is the fact that we have one governor in the state of Texas who is refusing to cooperate with other governors and other local officials and coordinate efforts to address a challenge that our country, which this country should stand united to address, that our country is facing. And it’s a remarkable failure of governance to refuse to cooperate with one’s fellow local and state officials. But we have dispatched teams to Chicago, Denver, and New York to name just three, to assist them in managing the challenge, to assist them in ensuring that people who are eligible for work receive their work authorization as swiftly as possible. And we’re continuing to collaborate with them. We’ve also successfully sought some funding from Congress to assist the cities and in our supplemental budget request. We’ve requested additional funding for that purpose, and we do hope that Congress passes that critically needed funding measure.

Barnacle: Mr. Secretary, the thousands of human beings who arrive at the border of the United States they don’t get there by Uber. They come through Mexico, all of them. Why can’t Mexico do more to be of assistance?

Mayorkas: So Mexico is doing a great deal. We were there in Mexico City meeting with President Lopez Obrador last week. Secretary Blinken and I joined by the president’s homeland security adviser, Liz Sherwood-Randall. They have a migration challenge themselves, as does Colombia, as does Ecuador, as does Costa Rica, as does Panama, as does Guatemala. This is a regional problem that is challenging our entire hemisphere. And as I referenced earlier, so many countries around the world. But we spoke with Mexico last week about what we think they can do to assist us in enforcing their borders so that we do not see the level of migration, irregular migration at our border. And in fact, we started to see the results of their increased cooperation and our increased collaboration on the enforcement measures.

Geist: Mr. Secretary, we learned just a couple of days ago that there is a backlog of some 3 million cases of asylum seekers who are allowed to come into the United States, remain in the United States while they wait for their trial, which in most cases will be years from now, just not enough judges to process that. What do you do about that, number one? And number two? Is it a good idea to let the asylum seekers be in the United States while they await trial, or should they remain where they are?

The system is broken because the regime won’t follow any immigration laws, but Mayorkas continues to lie about it.

Mayorkas: So that backlog is a powerful example of how broken our immigration system is and for how long it has been broken, because that backlog existed when I was in the Department of Homeland Security in 2009. It preceded me then and it precedes me now in my tenure as a secretary of Homeland Security. That 3 million case backlog has been building for years and years and years. It got much, much worse when US Citizenship and Immigration System Services, the agency within the Department of Homeland Security that administers our legal immigration system was financially gutted during the prior administration, when it did not receive the seed funds that Congress statutorily called upon it to do. And what we have done is we have sought additional asylum officers. We are going to be right sizing that immigration agency through our regulatory authorities. But fundamentally, fundamentally, Congress must fix the broken immigration system. In that case, Backlog is a powerful example of why that is so.

Geist: I know you have to run, Mr. Secretary, quickly before you do. We’re just getting news this morning from Punchbowl News that the House Homeland Security Committee is formally moving ahead with impeachment proceedings against you with the first hearing to be held a week from today. What’s your reaction?

Mayorkas: You know, you mentioned earlier in our conversation that I joined the bipartisan group of senators to work on a legislative solution to a broken immigration system. I was on the Hill yesterday to provide technical advice in those ongoing negotiations before I headed to the Hill. I was in the office working on solutions after my visit to the Hill. I was back in my office working on solutions. That’s what we do in the Department of Homeland Security. That’s what this administration is focused on, solutions to problems.

Geist: That you will cooperate with the hearings, the investigation here.

Mayorkas: I most certainly will, and I’m going to continue to do my work as well.

Geist: Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, thank you for your time this morning. We appreciate it.

Biden DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas goes on MSNBC this morning to blame Governor @GregAbbott_TX for Biden’s Border Crisis. Mayorkas bemoans that Abbott is not cooperating with the Biden Administration to solve the problem which they themselves caused. pic.twitter.com/3q5ltCrqVu — Media Research Center (@theMRC) January 3, 2024

