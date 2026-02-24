Epstein Was Investigated for Years for Drug & Sex Trafficking

CBS News reports that Jeffrey Epstein was the subject of a previously undisclosed U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency investigation. It lasted over 5 years and involved 14 others. It involved suspicious money transfers tied to illegal narcotics.

This was revealed in a newly uncovered document in the Department of Justice’s Epstein files, CBS reports.

“DEA reporting indicates the above individuals are involved in illegitimate wire transfers, which are tied to illicit drug and/or prostitution activities occurring in the U.S. Virgin Islands and New York City,” the 2015 document says.

The 69-page memo is marked “law enforcement sensitive” and remains heavily redacted, concealing the names of the 14 other targets and much of the substantive detail surrounding the investigation.

There were several other investigations. He died during the revival of the sex trafficking case.

CBS notes that several businesses associated with Epstein have come under scrutiny in the past. One of those companies was redacted; the other two are SLK Designs LLC and Hyperion Air. Hyperion Air was used by Epstein as a holding company for his aircraft, and SLK Designs was run by two women who were included in Epstein’s 2008 so-called “sweetheart” non-prosecution agreement with the federal government and named as potential co-conspirators.

Records show those companies were formed and controlled by Epstein’s attorney, Darren Indyke.

It looks like there was some level of government involvement and cover-ups.

Benz’s Theory of the CIA Connection

After reviewing the Epstein documents, Mike Benz believes Jeffrey Epstein was an authorized signatory on contracts tied to Southern Air Transport. Southern Air Transport is a CIA-linked airline that moved drugs and weapons during Iran-Contra.

In the mid-1990s, Southern Air Transport allegedly shifted operations from Miami to a military base in Columbus, Ohio, to service a private Epstein-connected entity. It wasn’t the CIA, it was Epstein.

Benz believes that Adnan Khashoggi had the leverage to make this happen.

The documents show a pattern. It appears that Epstein was likely an operative within the international power structure, not simply one pervert acting on his own. The agency that has the power to protect Epstein is the CIA, as Mike Benz has reported.

Hopefully, this isn’t true. Release all the damn files.