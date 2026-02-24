According to Reuters, Russia accused Ukraine on Tuesday of trying to obtain a nuclear weapon with help from Britain and France, an allegation Kyiv called an absurd lie.

A French foreign ministry spokesperson said the allegation was “blatant disinformation”. A spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said, “There’s no truth to this.”

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy has previously criticized Kyiv’s decision to give up its former Soviet nuclear arsenal in the 1990s without obtaining proper, binding security guarantees. But Kyiv has said it does not seek to reacquire nuclear weapons and respects all international treaties.

The Story

Russia claims this is from an intelligence report that the UK and France are preparing to arm Ukraine with nuclear weapons or at least the components and fissile material needed to make it appear as if Ukraine developed a nuclear capability of its own. The goal is allegedly to give Zelensky leverage for a “favorable” peace deal by giving the perception that Ukraine possesses nuclear weapons, possibly including a dirty bomb.

Hopefully, the UK and France are telling the truth, but they aren’t the most competent. This allegation aligns with past comments they have made that their strategy is to keep Ukraine fighting rather than seeking peace. On the other hand, Russia could be making this up.

Denials

Ukraine’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Heorhii Tykhyi has dismissed the accusations, calling them “absurd,” Reuters reported.

“There is no truth in this,” a U.K. defense official told the Kyiv Independent. “Four years into a war he thought he would win in a week, this is a desperate attempt by Putin to distract from his failures.”

A Chilling Response

Russia’s former president, Dmitry Medvedev, gave a chilling response on Feb. 24. He is Putin’s mouthpiece, saying things Putin can’t easily say. Medvedev said Russia would use tactical nuclear weapons against Ukraine, France, and the U.K. should the latter two countries provide Kyiv with nuclear weapons technology.

Medvedev’s threats follow claims by Russia’s Foreign Intelligence Service (SVR) that Paris and London are working to provide Ukraine with nuclear arms to “secure more favorable terms” in negotiations.

The Impasse

Putin has always been ‘straight with me’ – Witkoff Russia has insisted that a sustainable settlement will only be possible if Ukraine withdraws from the areas still under its control in Donbass – which voted to join Russia in 2022 – and commits to neutrality, demilitarization,… pic.twitter.com/GbA0U8u41M — Alternative News (@AlternatNews) February 22, 2026

‘The US sees a solution in the withdrawal of the Armed Forces of Ukraine from Donbass,’ – Zelensky. ‘Both Americans and Russians say that if you want the war to end tomorrow, withdraw from Donbass. This is true, that’s exactly what they say. And if you want the war to end… pic.twitter.com/CRQ426o7ja — Zlatti71 (@Zlatti_71) February 23, 2026

This would surely lead to World War III, at the same time that the US is threatening Iran. The US also has trouble brewing in Mexico with a militarized cannibal cartel. Many of their operatives live in the US.