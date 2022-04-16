Equity Begins in DOD to Equalize Outcomes Regardless of Merit

The DOD released its equity report as did all of the executive agencies this week per hard-left Biden’s orders. In the text, the DOD listed procedural changes to align with the White House’s demands for [Marxist] “equity.”

It is Marxist in that it equalizes outcomes for employees, and partners across racial, sexual, and gender lines. This cancels out some high achievers and gives an unearned advantage to everyone who fits into one of their preferred identity groups.

It’s basically the racist Build Back Better bill implemented in a different way. It’s all about helping everyone but white people until all have the same outcomes.

This is what the Democrat administration concentrates on as opposed to their mission of protecting and defending the United States. Fox News writes:

“While the Department has historically focused on increasing equity within the DOD community, the collective actions described in this plan represent a shift in the Department’s approach and focus to better ensure that we leverage our capabilities to create opportunities for all Americans,” the Department of Defense wrote in its report.

The supply chain will open up opportunities for underserved communities. It will also promote a variety of programs aimed at assisting those same communities in the area of military bases, such as American Indian initiatives and environmental efforts.

Everyone but whites?

In February 2021, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin ordered military leaders at all levels of command to facilitate a “discussion of the principle that all those who support DOD’s mission deserve an environment free of discrimination, hate, and harassment.”

The report continued, “This included a focus on how extremist or dissident ideologies violate the fundamental principles of the Department.”

The DOD also bragged about its tolerance for the transgender military, Fox News reports.

“DOD took steps to ensure transgender individuals who wished to serve in the military and could meet the appropriate standards were able to do so openly and free from discrimination,” the report stated.

The DOD also announced it will be making targeted investments into minority communities, committing to “invest in underserved communities and expand access to DoD programs and opportunities by increasing investments in Minority Serving Institutions (MSIs) and investments in K-12 and K-20 programs.”

After more than a year of review, more than 90 federal agencies, including all major Cabinet departments, began releasing their “equity action plans” on Thursday.

Climate change runs throughout. One example: The Department also invests significantly in managing and restoring habitats and wildlife populations both on our installations and with partners in the surrounding communities. One example is the conservation and recovery of threatened and endangered species, as well as common wildlife such as migratory birds and game species. In addition, numerous installations provide public access to nature and opportunities for hunting, fishing, camping, and other outdoor recreation activities. DoD also partners with conservation organizations to maintain compatible land uses surrounding DoD installations. These partnerships have established public recreation opportunities such as Wildlife Management Areas, public parks, river trail access, and other resources available to underserved communities. DoD conservation investments exceed $400 million per year. Due to the nature of the effort, the Department anticipates operating many environmental restoration or cleanup programs and activities indefinitely, as they are integral to the Department’s stewardship of the natural resources entrusted to its care. Environmental nazis have long been out of control and now we’ll have every agency adding to the climate hysteria. Fox News notes: The Justice Department is improving language access to its programs to help people with limited English proficiency better report crimes. The Interior Department is providing technical assistance to Native American tribes to help them apply for grants. The Energy Department is helping low-income households access programs to weatherize their homes and save energy The agencies are establishing leftist WOKE agendas in everything they do — whites are out, racism, LGBTQIA, and climate change are in.

