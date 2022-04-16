CNN Shocked as They Actually Report on the Bad Economy

CNN is shocked about how badly the economy is doing. Moreover, they actually did some real reporting – not a lot, but some. This is as they await Discovery’s takeover. We hear the new owners are bringing an ax with them.

The network still isn’t giving us the whole story in the first clip. They do a lot of damage by lying by omission. The problem is far more than the pandemic that the CNN reporter in the clip below emphasized. She also blamed Americans for locking themselves down. However, it’s more honest than usual.

CNN on Biden’s disappointing third-quarter GDP numbers: “Less than expected…” “It is a downshift…” “Low, slow growth.” pic.twitter.com/9ZBjSKgtII — House Republicans (@HouseGOP) October 28, 2021

CNN is still very confused as to why we don’t all over the communist-enabler Joe Biden:

“Are you better off now then you were in December of 2020?” @rocaforcongress,@RepPeteKing and Mark Williams react to President Biden’s low polling numbers and CNN trying to explain the reasons for the numbers. @CarlHigbie @EmmaRechenberg pic.twitter.com/JdZKKOhnlJ — Newsmax (@newsmax) December 22, 2021

