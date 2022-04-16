CNN Shocked as They Actually Report on the Bad Economy

By
M Dowling
-
0
41

CNN is shocked about how badly the economy is doing. Moreover, they actually did some real reporting – not a lot, but some. This is as they await Discovery’s takeover. We hear the new owners are bringing an ax with them.

The network still isn’t giving us the whole story in the first clip. They do a lot of damage by lying by omission. The problem is far more than the pandemic that the CNN reporter in the clip below emphasized. She also blamed Americans for locking themselves down. However, it’s more honest than usual.

CNN is still very confused as to why we don’t all over the communist-enabler Joe Biden:


PowerInbox
Learn more about RevenueStripe...
0 0 votes
Article Rating
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments