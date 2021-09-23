Erasing the US Population to Become a Third World Nation

















The USA is facing the erasure of American citizens. People like George Soros think the country is evil and the source of all problems in the world because of its citizens. If not Soros, people like him are behind the inundation of foreigners who are coming to replace us.

What do you think is behind Democrats giving everything away to illegals while demeaning citizens? It should be obvious.

The replacements are poor, unskilled third-world people for the most part. If you criticize this policy, you’re a white supremacist according to the corrupt media.

They will vote for Democrats, become their dependent class, and Democrats will have what they want. Democrats are even insistent on protecting criminals (who will vote for them) from deportation.

Democrats will have complete control over the new USA, a third-world nation.

The people behind Joe Biden are bringing in poorly educated foreigners and teaching them that white people and the USA are evil. The training is in the schools, in entertainment, and in corporations. The end result will not be good.

They don’t want borders or police or prisons. As insane as that is, they do appear willing to go that route. Their wild spending on welfare programs will destroy our capitalist system. The economy will eventually tank as Biden throws our tax money around. Biden is back to sending our jobs to China. He is also busy destroying our energy system.

How do you think that will end?

They want our guns so we can’t defend ourselves, and they are destroying our military.

Biden made it clear through woke Defense Secretary Austin that any service member who doesn’t get vaxxed is out and they won’t get an honorable discharge. He only wants totally obedient service people in the military.

In Germany, the Syrian refugees that Merkel allowed in will now choose her successor, and that is what will happen in the United States. All of these illegal aliens will determine the future of the United States. They could be great citizens but mass immigration doesn’t allow for assimilation. They will change the culture and the policies in time.

That is why it is important to consider carefully the cultures of people we invite in to become citizens.

The ‘human infrastructure’ bill is a Bernie Sanders product and it’s a communist manifesto.

California is about to end single-family zoning by loosening zoning laws. Zoning laws protect the ownership of private homes. Oregon is doing the same thing. That will spell the end of the suburbs and the American dream. Property ownership will soon die. This is communism.

The Leftist administration is doing a terrible job and they are now using Border Patrol agents reining their horses and doing their jobs as distractions from their unconstitutional behavior. And where are the Republicans?

This won’t end well.

Related















