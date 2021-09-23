Fascist university ‘welcomes’ students with threats should they misgender

















According to Campus Reform, Point Park University (Pittsburgh) students recently received an email outlining the school’s anti-discrimination policy. It states that ‘action could be taken’ if a complaint around ‘misgendering’ or ‘pronoun misuse’ is filed.

Students were given a student-devised ‘Pronouns and Inclusive Language Guide’ which they are expected to follow. It came out of the Office of Equity and Inclusion. A college with an office like that should ring alarm bells.

Equity and inclusion are buzzwords for fascism.

The Office of Equity and Inclusion at Point Park advised students of their policies in a ‘welcoming letter’ threatening them if they didn’t abide by the school’s anti-1st Amendment rules. [They’re also encouraging bad grammar]

The university bans misgendering, pronoun misuse, and dead-naming the use of a person’s legal dead name instead of what the person wants to be called. They will provide resources on microaggressions and offer additional training.

If you do commit any of these ‘offenses,’ even in error, you can be referred to the Office of Equity and Inclusion and the University could take action.

The university says they recognize intent, but regardless, if an individual is impacted in a harmful way, action could be taken.

You could be in big trouble even if you only made a mistake. For example, if you call a woman a ‘she’ and she’s offended, you’re still in trouble.

There is little students can do to fight this form of fascism so don’t go there.

You definitely shouldn’t send your children to a fascist school. Carefully choose your child’s college. Don’t subject your children to fascism. Definitely don’t pay for it.

