Erika Kirk Blasted Candace Owens on Fox News

By
M Dowling
-
0
3

Erika Kirk is angry with Candace Owens and her nonstop conspiracy theories, suggesting Charlie’s friends and colleagues are involved in his murder. She said they, meaning Charlie’s friends at TPUSA, are getting more death threats than ever before and threats of kidnapping. Mrs. Kirk said she doesn’t know why they have to be dragged through the mud every day, analyzed, hyper-analyzed.

Taking over TPUSA is an honor, she said, and her husband wanted her to do it.

Candace followed up and said she won’t stop.

I don’t understand the new Candace.

