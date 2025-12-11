MTG Is Being Used by Fake Anti-War Bolshies & There Is Epstein

This meeting is not a sight Magas should want to see. Marjorie Taylor Greene is hanging with a communist group that mocks our troops. Marjorie is anti-war, and I understand that as I am too, but to give credibility to Code Red is troubling. They are using her. They didn’t show their faces when Joe Biden or Barack Obama were starting wars. That made it clear that they are just communists.

This could all be resolved if President Trump would call Greene in and talk to her.

President Trump is trying to end wars, so the communist Democrats use it against him. He’s making things more affordable, so they use that against him. When he first ran for office, one of his best qualities was his openness. He was real and honest. So, what did Democrats do? They took his over-generalizations and verbosity and made him appear to be a liar.

And here is @mtgreenee pictured hanging out with an org that mocks our troops at military parades with fake caskets. Unbelievable. https://t.co/iEqdG0YHZa — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) December 11, 2025

Epstein Will Be Used to the Midterms

I think she was used by the Epstein so-called survivors who laughed and giggled through at least two pressers. Are these women screened? Were they underage? I can’t help but think some might not be victims.

It is a Democrat hoax, and I don’t know why people can’t see it. One reason is that the Trump administration mishandled it. Bondi, wittingly or unwittingly, made it look like Trump was hiding something by lying and creating a false staged event. President Trump should have fired her then.

Now, to prove it is a hoax, Democrats want an analyst to see if newly-released documents were tampered with. And if they were, would they admit it could have been the Democrat administration that did it?

This is their next chapter. They plan to use this right through the midterms as they did with the outrageously overblown J6 riot and rally. Then our chances to save this country go up in smoke and with impeachments.