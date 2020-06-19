Eskimo Pies will get a name change since it’s derogatory???

The maker of Eskimo Pies will change the 99-year-old brand name of the ice cream treat. They think the term, ‘Eskimo’ pies is racially-tinged, racially insensitive and derogatory. How is it derogatory to name an ice cream in a way that conjures up Eskimos eating it?

The owner of the Eskimo Pie, Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream, said in a statement they had been considering renaming the chocolate-covered ice cream bar and popsicle for some time.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” the company’s head of marketing said in a statement.

“This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values,” the company added.

The young boy dressed as an Eskimo has to go too.

How is this racially-tinged? It doesn’t insult Eskimos, merely conjures up the cold and the people who live in those regions. This is ridiculous.

At the same time, Aunt Jemima has to go and her great-grandson is infuriated. He sees it as her legacy and believes it’s a case of white people erasing the history of blacks in America.

Uncle Ben and the chef on Cream of Wheat have to go too. Why?

Cream of Wheat, which features a black chef, and the company said Thursday they would review their marketing strategy.

“We understand there are concerns regarding the Chef image,” said B&G Foods in an emailed statement, adding that they “are initiating an immediate review” of the cereal brand’s packaging.

How are they racist now? They’re pleasant-looking people. This is nuts.