ESPN Contributor Gives a Disgusting Defense of China as He Trashes the US

An ESPN commentator, J.A. Adande, in a rant about the Olympics, compared the Maoist slavers of China, who are killing people based on their religion or views, to alleged “assaults on the voting rights of people of color” and “agents of the state assaulting unarmed citizens.”

There are no assaults on voting rights. That is a lie fabricated by Democrats. Democrat voting bills to address this non-existent problem actually corrupt the vote. As for “agents of the state”, aka the police, shooting unarmed citizens, that too is a lie. There was one case last year. It’s simply not true.

Adande thinks no country is free.

JA’s defense of the violent communist nation of China is appalling. The Left hates the USA and he is just one more hater. Wait until the left finishes destroying the USA and we end up like China. They won’t like it but it will be too late.

The real problem is black people are being murdered by black people and no one cares. Watch:

Oh my. @ESPN just promoted the video of this idiot comparing the CCP committing genocide, slave labor, forced abortions and forced sterilizations to red states requiring voter ID.https://t.co/sxxnerYanb — Bobby Burack (@burackbobby_) February 4, 2022

