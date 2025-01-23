EU Commissioner Hadja Lahbib likens disinformation to a virus, advocating controversial EU measures like the Democracy Shield to control narratives.

EU Equality, Preparedness, and Crisis Management Commissioner Hadja Lahbib claimed there are threats everywhere as she spoke to the Ukrainian government’s Ukrinform agency. She compared so-called disinformation to a virus, Reclaim the Net reports.

She blamed people speaking freely was “not prepared to distinguish facts from disinformation.” Lahbib claimed they are spreading it on to “contaminate” others. She is the EU-appointed guardian of what speech is allowed.

The Commissioner called the EU’s so-called Democracy Shield a sort of “disinformation vaccine.” This recent initiative is supposed to coordinate EU member countries’ agencies looking for “information and manipulation,” specifically around elections.

“(…) These threats are everywhere. Threats may come from media that seek to sow confusion, incite people to a revolution against the system,” Lahbib is quoted as saying.

The threats are anything they disagree with or threaten their dictatorial power. The EU is no longer free.

Lahbib declared the need to “reinforce” the EU’s Civil Protection Mechanism, set up in 2001 to improve prevention, preparedness, and response to – disasters. Disinformation is to get the same treatment as pandemics.

Totalitarians Plan to Silence the World

Last year, Lahbib urged EU countries to deprive Hungary of voting rights. Belgium advocated advancing the EU’s Article 7 censure procedure applied to Hungary.

The EU doesn’t allow dissent.

After that, the report slammed Elon Musk and X.

Australia Too

At the same time, Australian officials are strengthening the already restrictive hate speech laws at the federal and state levels. They define people’s speech as more of a gift awarded by the state.

New South Wales (NSW) Premier Chris Minns will include vague categories like “vilification.” He calls hate speech the cause of crimes and will examine it in the community. Minns thinks this will protect multiculturalism and cultural diversity, which has not been a plus anywhere in the Western nations.

