President Trump Tells WEF That He’s Killing the Green New Scam

President Trump went to the World Economic Forum and trashed the hell out of the former US administration policies, which are the WEF’s policies.

At today’s meeting with the world’s globalists, he noted that he declared a national energy emergency and ended the Green New Scam. He trashed the climate hoax and called it a disgrace.

He went through inflation and regulation costs that he intends to reverse. Then he went over the tariffs, which probably made them ill.

Donald Trump clarified that there would be no better place to invest than the United States. He said the US will build the infrastructure for AI and Crypto. He told WEF that the US is the World Capital of AI and Crypto.

He was selling America as the best place to invest. President Trump made it clear that he wants the Ukraine war to end.

The WEFers had a lot of reasonable questions. He said the country only wants fairness. One was from a large digital bank.

