EU Overlords Pass an AI Law They Hope Goes Global, Comes with Fines & Surveillance

An AI law was passed by the EU Parliament that had been basically agreed to in 2021. It is comprised of comprehensive regulations that include fines and surveillance. What could go wrong? When the EU sets standards like this, they tend to become global. It sounds like more censorship.

In the future, AI systems will be divided into different risk groups. The higher the potential hazards of an application, the higher the requirements should be. The hope is that the rules will be copied worldwide.

With the new law, MEPs want to rubber-stamp a compromise already negotiated by negotiators from the Parliament and EU countries. This is based on a proposal by the EU Commission in 2021.

This will be a problem for a company like X, which allows free speech.

We know how inaccurate AI can be, partly because leftists develop it. Most people saw the fiasco of Google Gemini’s image AI. A lot of AI is great, but it’s in its infancy, and with something this powerful, there are always bad people who will abuse it.

The EU law sets strict rules for high-risk applications in areas such as infrastructure, education, and health and bans AI systems that violate EU values, such as social scoring and emotion recognition. According to the new law, facial recognition in public spaces will be severely restricted. However, there are exceptions for prosecuting serious crimes by security authorities. Will it include thought crimes?

Member states will now be forced to decommission banned systems and decide on sanctions if companies do not comply. If it sounds like something Xi Jinping would do, it’s because it is. Repercussions could include fines and surveillance.

They are probably pushing AI as a means of control.

They want 100% of companies to train employees in its use.

“In a rapidly changing world of work, it is enormously important for companies to invest in further training,” said Barbara Wittmann, LinkedIn’s head of German-speaking countries. This facilitates career steps within a company and strengthens employee loyalty in times of a shortage of skilled workers.

Loyalty from control perhaps?

