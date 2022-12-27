EU Plans to Give Israeli Land in Judea and Samaria to the PA

According to Israel Hayom, the EU is trying to give away Judea and Samaria (The West Bank). An EU document, probably written in June, came to light in the last week.

The plan is to extend Palestinian control over Area C of Judea and Samaria. It reveals “a gross violation of Israel’s sovereignty and jurisdiction by purported allies,” Naomi Kahn, director of the International Division for Regavim, an Israeli NGO that deals with land issues, told JNS.

Under the Oslo Accords, Area C, covering 60% of Judea and Samaria, commonly known as the West Bank, falls fully under Israeli authority.

“The goal of the Europeans is to encourage Palestinians to register land in Area C; land under someone else’s legal jurisdiction. It’s a violation of international law and treaty,” Kahn said. “The government of Israel has to make it clear to the European Union that foreign intervention that is changing the map and undermining its ability to negotiate a resolution will no longer be accepted.”

Forty Knesset members sent an open letter of protest to the EU on Tuesday.

The EU strategy is to expand the Palestinian presence in Israeli-controlled territory in Judea and Samaria.

We “learned of an official policy document of the European Union, a document the gravity of which cannot be overstated, one that leaves no room for doubt as to the one-sidedness and animosity of the EU towards the State of Israel and the Jewish people,” the Knesset members wrote.

They addressed the letter to the president of the EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, Charles Michel, president of the European Council; and Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament.

“The document completely ignores our people’s historical affinity to our homeland, completely ignores the political agreements and the status of the State of Israel in Area C and seeks to establish the 1949 borders as Israel’s final-status permanent borders–in complete disregard of the Jewish communities in the area,” the letter continued.

Brussels is working actively on this on behalf of the terror-tied Palestinian Authority.

Citing the leaked EU document, the news agency Jewish News Syndicate noted that ” Brussels is actively working with and on behalf of the Palestinian Authority to take over Area C of Judea and Samaria, with the overall objective of integrating the region with Areas A and B.”

The EU also wants to undermine the historic Jewish claim to the biblical land. “The six-page document calls for mapping the territory in order to prove Palestinian rights to the land and monitoring Israeli archaeological activity, as ancient Jewish ties reinforce Israeli claims,” the JNS noted.

The EU elites, driven by their globalist ideology, have been backing their policy aims by funneling millions of euros to the Palestinians.

An Israeli intelligence report released early this year showed massive money transfers made by the EU to fund Palestinian territorial expansion in Judea and Samaria. “The European Union has spent half-a-billion dollars over the last seven years to support a Palestinian Authority plan to control Area C of the West Bank,” the Jerusalem Post reported January 2022.

Substantial amount of that money is allocated to lawfare — or legal warfare — against Israel. “An annual EU sum of some 20 million euros is earmarked for Palestinian legal battles against settlements and the security barrier,” the newspaper added.

The EU is comprised of some awful anti-Semitic sneaks. The US isn’t much better. Obama had a history of betraying Israel.

