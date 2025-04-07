EU Repeats It’s Offer to Compromise on Tariffs

M Dowling
The EU has softened its tone toward President Trump regarding tariffs. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table,” she said.

Von der Leyen added that the EU “offered zero for zero tariffs for industrial goods… because Europe is always ready for a good deal.”

However, this is the deal they offered President Trump before he levied the tariffs. Since then, he has said there is no deal to be had with the EU.

This weekend, a reporter asked President Trump about the “threshold” of pain he is willing to tolerate. He said the “question is stupid.” We are responding to the opposition, who are playing a zero-sum game. There is no level of pain too intolerable when, ultimately, your survival as a nation is at stake. Either we do and win, or we do not and die; that is our current status.

When questioned about having a zero-tariff agreement with Europe, President Trump mentioned the scale of the imbalance. “There’s no talk possible” with the EU unless they acquiesce.

Tariffs are good for the EU but not for the US:

She was very upset last week about President Trump allegedly destroying the world economy. EU is allowed to tariff us on her one-way street.


