EU Repeats It’s Offer to Compromise on Tariffs

The EU has softened its tone toward President Trump regarding tariffs. European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen.

“Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the table,” she said.

Von der Leyen added that the EU “offered zero for zero tariffs for industrial goods… because Europe is always ready for a good deal.”

However, this is the deal they offered President Trump before he levied the tariffs. Since then, he has said there is no deal to be had with the EU.

This weekend, a reporter asked President Trump about the “threshold” of pain he is willing to tolerate. He said the “question is stupid.” We are responding to the opposition, who are playing a zero-sum game. There is no level of pain too intolerable when, ultimately, your survival as a nation is at stake. Either we do and win, or we do not and die; that is our current status.

When questioned about having a zero-tariff agreement with Europe, President Trump mentioned the scale of the imbalance. “There’s no talk possible” with the EU unless they acquiesce.

BREAKING: The European Union says they’re ready to negotiate with the United States, says they’ve offered zero for zero tariffs. The announcement was made by European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen. “Europe is always ready for a good deal. So we keep it on the… pic.twitter.com/yTRTS8B4us — Collin Rugg (@CollinRugg) April 7, 2025

Tariffs are good for the EU but not for the US:

EU – Here’s Ursula Von der Leyen explaining how tariffs are bad for the consumer. Er … in 2024 she INCREASED tariffs on Chinese EV cars to 38%. This meant EU citizens had to pay far more to “save the planet” Protectionism is ok when she does it pic.twitter.com/eUjHofNQm7 — Bernie (@Artemisfornow) April 6, 2025

She was very upset last week about President Trump allegedly destroying the world economy. EU is allowed to tariff us on her one-way street.

Ursula von der Leyen: “President Trump’s announcement of universal tariffs on the whole world, including the European Union, is a major blow to the world economy.” “The consequences will be dire for millions of people around the globe… Millions of citizens will face higher… pic.twitter.com/4CW4iVRfc4 — Wide Awake Media (@wideawake_media) April 6, 2025

