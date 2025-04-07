DOJ Appeals to SCOTUS to Block Order for Return of Alleged MS-13 Gangster

President Donald Trump appealed the case of the alleged MS-13 gang member Abrego Garcia. Initially, Judge Zinis ordered Mr. Garcia’s return from an El Salvador prison. Judge Thacker received the appeal and again ruled against President Trump.

President Trump has appealed to the Supreme Court.

The President asked the Supreme Court to block a court order requiring the administration to return Mr. Garcia. In the emergency appeal, the Justice Department argued that Judge Xinis overstepped her authority when she ordered Kilmar Abrego Garcia returned to the United States.

The administration has conceded that Kilmar Abrego Garcia should not have been sent to El Salvador because an immigration judge in 2019 found that he’d likely face persecution by local gangs.

The administration argues that he is no longer in US custody and that the government cannot get him back. According to the original order, the government only has until midnight Tuesday to bring him back.

During the original hearing, a Justice Department lawyer agreed that Abrego Garcia should not have been deported. Attorney Pam Bondi removed the lawyer, Erez Reuveni, from the case and placed Reuveni on a month-long leave.

Judge Stephanie Thacker, meanwhile, called the arrest and deportation “unconscionable.”

“The United States Government has no legal authority to snatch a person who is lawfully present in the United States off the street and remove him from the country without due process,” she wrote.

However, the order doesn’t require that. He is here illegally. He was eligible for deportation, just not to El Salvador.

Judges Xinis and Thacker are Obama-appointed judges.

Podcaster @jonfavs (and @grok, apparently) believe there is no evidence that Abrego-Garcia is a member of MS-13. WRONG. Both the original immigration judge and the Board of Immigration Appeals found there was sufficient evidence of such to render him a danger to the public. pic.twitter.com/ggyTw8k4o3 — Will Chamberlain (@willchamberlain) April 1, 2025

Allegedly, Garcia was afraid that a rival gang, the 18th Street Gang, would kill him, but they’ve been crushed.

More information:

Kilmar Abrego Garcia (Maryland Father) was not “mistakenly deported.” The media is being HIGHLY deceptive when they say this. The “administrative error” made by the Trump administration was deporting him to El Salvador. Garcia WAS eligible for deportation. Just not to El Salvador… pic.twitter.com/1yHjC5gjdt — TD Media Group (@TDMediaGroup) April 5, 2025

Subscribe to the Daily Newsletter Name Last name Email