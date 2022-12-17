EU & UN Blitz Musk for 7-Day Suspension of Doxing Reporters

The EU, UN, New York Times and many others want to silence Elon Musk, and anyone else who interferes with their propaganda. They launched a blitz to get him under control.

Paris-based Reporters without Borders is a self-proclaimed defender of freedom of press around the world and part of the blitz. They decried a “Kakaesque nightmare” for journalists that depend on Twitter. Musk’s tenure as boss of Twitter has been “a disaster for the right to information”, RSF said.

RSF is funded by NED, USAID, and George Soros.

All these reporters have to do is get another reporter to post for them. We call their fears bogus.

THE EU LEFT

Věra Jourová is the vice president for values and transparency for the EU Commission. She wants to see Elon Musk punished for suspending journalists for seven days after they sent out real-time doxing information. Journalists from CNN, the New York Times, and the Washington Post were cut off.

Twitter has rules against doxing. It’s not allowed.

The information they sent endangered Elon’s child, who picked up a stalker. Jourová tweeted: News about arbitrary suspension of journalists on Twitter is worrying. EU’s Digital Services Act requires respect of media freedom and fundamental rights. This is reinforced under our #MediaFreedomAct.

She continued: @elonmusk should be aware of that. There are red lines. And sanctions, soon.

Jourová has not said a word about Ukrainian President Zelensky shutting down media, and political parties in Ukraine because he didn’t like their perceived opinions.

Jan J. Zygmuntowski, a digital EU ambassador, replying to @VeraJourova and @elonmusk, tweeted: Nice talk but start acting finally. We want open cases, fines & international arrest order for Musk. His actions are a threat to European society, freedom of speech and democracy. I am saying this as #DigitalEU Ambassador! @DigitalEU

None of the @Jack suspensions bothered either of these two EU officials.

EU BLITZ OF FREE SPEECH

In the name of freedom of speech and transparency, the EU has more EU regulations coming to prevent speech they don’t like.

Jourová referenced sanctions.

“Sanctions available to the EU under the regulation include penalties that can scale up to 6% of global annual turnover — as well as powers for regulators to act swiftly on suspected infringements by imposing temporary corrective measures. In extreme cases, the Commission can also apply to EU courts to block a violating service from being accessed in the region.”

Are they getting bribed to come up with these complaints and regulations?

THE UN BLITZ

The UN, the Dictators’ Club, also assailed Mr. Musk with a blitz attack.

The spokesman for UN chief Antonio Guterres called it a “dangerous precedent at a time when journalists all over the world are facing censorship, physical threats and even worse.”

He too is not concerned about Zelensky’s shutting down of free speech nor is he concerned about Jack Dorsey’s constant silencing of people with whom he or his staff disagreed.

The New York Times, which lauded the silencing of Republicans, said in a statement it also wanted answers from Twitter regarding the “questionable” suspension of journalists.

These people would give Mao a run for his money.

Related