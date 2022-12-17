AF OK with Fufeng Moving Nearby After Google Search

The US government is making it easier for the Chinese Communist Party to spy on our sensitive drone technology and steal our secrets. The Federal government wants to give full clearance to Fufeng. The company will own a farm down the road from a key Air Force base. Fufeng is a Chinese company tied to Beijing.

The Chinese Communists are also buying up the food supply. They’re buying up the world’s food supply.

GOOGLE SEARCH VETTING

Air Force officials said they vetted the company and have no concerns. Community resident Beth Waldeck said, “it simply isn’t true. They did a Google search.”

CIFIUS is entrusted with our national security. Yet, they will allow a company tied to Beijing to purchase land skirting a key air force base. They said it’s out of their jurisdiction, and it took three months for them to come up with that.

Why are we spending money on national security when we won’t defend it here at home? asks Laura Ingraham.

Gordon Cheng is a CCP expert. He explained that Beijing demands all Chinese companies spy upon request. He said this farm purchase is a danger to national security.

The Federal government could have taken 45 more days to examine the sale and refused. The President could stop it, but Biden is in bed with the CCP and will not defend the United States.

CONCERNS FROM CONGRESS

Fufeng is a Chinese company that purchased farmland in North Dakota 12 miles from a US Air Force base that houses sensitive drone technology. Some (not every single one of them) lawmakers on Capitol Hill are worried about ‘potential’ espionage by Beijing. The Chinese Communist Party mandates espionage by Chinese companies. In addition to spying, the Chinese Communists are notorious for stealing our secret technology.

Fufeng Group, a Shandong, China-based company, specializes in flavor enhancers and sugar substitutes. They recently purchased 300 acres of farmland near Grand Forks, North Dakota, a rural area about a 90-minute drive from the Canadian border.

Grand Forks is also 40 miles from Grafton, North Dakota, where a limited liability company believed to be controlled by billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates recently paid $13 million for thousands of acres of potato farmland. There was a great deal of community concern.

According to CNBC, three North Dakotans sold the land to Fufeng Group for $2.6 million.

The plan by agricultural company Fufeng Group to purchase 150 hectares of land about 20 kilometers from Grand Forks Air Force Base moved forward when the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS) said it would not block the transaction because it does not fall under its jurisdiction.

MARCO RUBIO: “DANGEROUS AND DUMB”

“The Chinese Communist Party should not be allowed to purchase land near our military bases. It is dangerous and dumb,” said Sen. Marco Rubio in a statement on Wednesday.

“Congress mandated that CFIUS protect America’s national security, and that should be its first priority, not making it easier for Chinese businesses with ties to Beijing to operate in the United States,” said the China-hawk Rubio.

In October, 130 U.S. lawmakers sent a letter to the Government Accountability Office requesting a study on the security implications of foreign investment in U.S. farms.

Days after the Committee of Foreign Investment in the United States determined a proposed wet corn mill plant land deal does not fall under its jurisdiction, U.S. Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., discussed it on Newsmax.

“I’ve come to expect so little from the federal government,” Cramer said during the interview. “Even at that standard, this was underwhelming, to say the least. That they would sit on this decision for close to three months and then conclude they didn’t have jurisdiction — which some (Department of Justice) lawyer could have told them in a matter of hours — is disappointing.”

Cramer said he is seeking intelligence “directly from relevant agencies,” though those agencies weren’t named.

“I personally think that there is information that some of the agencies gleaned,” Cramer said during the Newsmax interview. “That’s why I’ve asked for a classified briefing from the Treasury Department, which is the head of CFIUS, and from the Department of the Air Force, if not the entire Department of Defense, because they’re the entities I’m most concerned about. Hopefully, I’ll at least learn with my clearance what (CFIUS) learned during this review. My sense is that there are serious concerns.”

The community doesn’t want it.

SEN. HOEVEN: SECURITY CONCERNS

Sen, John Hoeven, R-N.D., as well as Sen. Comer, has voiced their concerns over the months regarding the potential wet corn milling plant that Fufeng Group plans to build on the north end of Grand Forks.

Cramer said during the Newsmax interview. “We’re talking about the Chinese Communist Party at a time when they have made it very clear that they want to take over more supply chains in the United States. They spy on us. They’re building a super military to rival us. I think it’s a bad idea to invite them into your backyard.”

In August, Cramer and Hoeven advised local and state leaders not to move forward with the Fufeng project, as both brought up security concerns they believe could exist with the plant’s close proximity to Grand Forks Air Force Base.

On Wednesday, Dec. 14, Hoeven’s office issued a statement regarding the review and continued security concerns.

“As we cautioned, we understand that CFIUS has concluded the project is not within its jurisdiction but has not offered an opinion or released any details about potential security issues,” the statement said. “We will get additional briefings from CFIUS and provide any additional information if we can, but we continue to have security concerns with this project, given its proximity to the Grand Forks Air Force Base.”

The community is opposed.

Related