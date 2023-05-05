Even MSM Is Shocked by Horrific Illegal Immigration Crisis

The disaster on our border is so bad that even CNN can’t believe it. MSNBC can’t believe it, either. The networks went to El Paso. This is the future of our entire country. We’re a foreign country without the freedom even to decide who can come into our country.

The mainstream media won’t state the obvious that the regime’s policies brought this misery and destruction upon us. They also won’t mention Karine Jean Pierre is a bald-faced liar when she claims that they’ve reduced illegal immigration by 90%. The regime has only increased it, and that lie is so ridiculous that one has to believe she’s mocking us.

Biden has made the United States a sanctuary nation.

The reporters in the first two clips mention that the illegal aliens are mostly young men. Imagine trying to remove these people coming illegally. They would be marching n the streets with Black Lives Matter and Antifa.

I am Catholic, but I disapprove of the Catholic church helping this invasion, destroying our country.

CNN reports on illegal immigrants camping on El Paso’s streets as the city is overwhelmed: “It’s difficult to describe, Jim, with words…the magnitude of the number of individuals” pic.twitter.com/WiseMFHK5H — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 2, 2023

The liberal media is finally covering the number of migrants in El Paso. Our southern border is being destroyed and they have denied for 2 years. Appalling. pic.twitter.com/2vAI0x30no — SweetPeaBelle (@SweetPeaBell326) May 3, 2023

Illegal immigrants scramble for supplies in El Paso, Texas following the declaration of a state of emergency over the ending of Title 42. pic.twitter.com/328zPoDujm — Catch Up (@CatchUpFeed) May 4, 2023

We are less than 10 days away from the potential lift of #Title42 and everyday we are seeing more and more migrants with temporary encampments on the streets south of downtown #ElPaso. This sight wraps around the entire Sacred Heart church and has expanded over the past few days. pic.twitter.com/VR7roM8ojc — Ariana Parra (@ArianaKFOX_CBS) May 2, 2023

Current situation outside of Sacred Heart Church in El Paso. We are 10 days away from when Title 42 is expected to be lifted. This is the most migrants I have ever seen in this area. pic.twitter.com/qnm5vzZKjF — Shelby Kapp KTSM (@KappKtsm) May 2, 2023

