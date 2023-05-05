Soros’s Hands Are Suddenly on Vice Media and Domestic Policy

In no time at all, George Soros got his hands on yet another media outlet, and he’s also in the White House’s domestic policy department.

Vice Media, which once had a valuation of $5.7 billion, went woke and is now broke. It is set to be acquired out of bankruptcy at a valuation of around $400 million by Fortress Investment Group and Soros Fund Management, according to The Wall Street Journal, citing people familiar with the matter.

Backers like TPG Group, Sixth Street Partners, and media mogul James Murdoch would be wiped out under the proposed reorganization. Nearly every Vice shareholder is wiped out under this deal.

Fortress will keep the same woke management.

Soros is a globalist, and open borders leftist who destroys everything he touches. His lawless DAs have ruined our justice system. His hold on the media is profound.

Biden just elevated his protege, Neera Tanden, to domestic policy advisor. She is worse than a communist. If you want to know who runs the country, it’s Soros and Obama people. They are the presidents.

She lost out on the OMB position, but Biden appointed her to a White House position. Now she has Susan Rice’s job.

Tanden used to run the looney far-left Center for American Progress which George Soros funds.

The White House also said that Stefanie Feldman will be the new White House staff secretary, and Zayn Siddique will be promoted to Principal Deputy of the Domestic Policy Council. They’re far left.

May 2019-

Vice Media gets $250 Million “Debt Funding” from Soros

May 2023-

Vice Media going bankrupt

🤔 pic.twitter.com/GCpWFS6l3O — Mamacita (@MsBehavin67) May 2, 2023

Related