Even MSNBC knows Dems are playing games with a disaster

By
M. Dowling
-
1

MSNBC isn’t even sugar-coating the Democrats’ political games with the coronavirus relief package.

The Democrats insist on adding irrelevant pork into the bill.

The demands:

  • bail out the post office,
  • pay off some portion of college loans.
  • publish corporate pay stats by race for all corporate boards,
  • permanent paid leave,
  • mandate a federal minimum wage of $15,
  • commission a study on climate change,
  • rescued companies must abide by the Democrat rules,
  • require early voting and same-day voting,
  • provide cash for unions via official time for collective bargaining,
  • a full offset of airline emissions,
  • the publication of greenhouse gas emissions for flights,
  • cash payments for everyone,
  • and retirement plans for newspaper employees — nothing like making newspapers even more beholden to Democrat politicians.
The Majority Whip said they had an opportunity to “fit their vision” with the crisis:

