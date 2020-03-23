Even MSNBC knows Dems are playing games with a disaster

MSNBC isn’t even sugar-coating the Democrats’ political games with the coronavirus relief package.
When MSNBC doesn’t even spin the political games Democrats are playing with coronavirus relief legislation.
“Do [Democrats] press too far and risk being blamed by the public for slowing down a bill that is widely agreed to be urgently needed out in the rest of the country.” pic.twitter.com/rqIxqOWogj
— Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 23, 2020
The Democrats insist on adding irrelevant pork into the bill.
The demands:
- bail out the post office,
- pay off some portion of college loans.
- publish corporate pay stats by race for all corporate boards,
- permanent paid leave,
- mandate a federal minimum wage of $15,
- commission a study on climate change,
- rescued companies must abide by the Democrat rules,
- require early voting and same-day voting,
- provide cash for unions via official time for collective bargaining,
- a full offset of airline emissions,
- the publication of greenhouse gas emissions for flights,
- cash payments for everyone,
- and retirement plans for newspaper employees — nothing like making newspapers even more beholden to Democrat politicians.
The Majority Whip said they had an opportunity to “fit their vision” with the crisis:
Flashback to this quote over the weekend:
"This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision," Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told lawmakers, according to a source on the call. https://t.co/Ux0wUaNctO
— Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020
This is amazing talking about they are helping people, what a shame.