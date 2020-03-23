Even MSNBC knows Dems are playing games with a disaster

MSNBC isn’t even sugar-coating the Democrats’ political games with the coronavirus relief package.

When MSNBC doesn’t even spin the political games Democrats are playing with coronavirus relief legislation. “Do [Democrats] press too far and risk being blamed by the public for slowing down a bill that is widely agreed to be urgently needed out in the rest of the country.” pic.twitter.com/rqIxqOWogj — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) March 23, 2020

The Democrats insist on adding irrelevant pork into the bill.

The demands:

bail out the post office,

pay off some portion of college loans.

publish corporate pay stats by race for all corporate boards,

permanent paid leave,

mandate a federal minimum wage of $15,

commission a study on climate change,

rescued companies must abide by the Democrat rules,

require early voting and same-day voting,

provide cash for unions via official time for collective bargaining,

a full offset of airline emissions,

the publication of greenhouse gas emissions for flights,

cash payments for everyone,

and retirement plans for newspaper employees — nothing like making newspapers even more beholden to Democrat politicians.

The Majority Whip said they had an opportunity to “fit their vision” with the crisis:

Flashback to this quote over the weekend: "This is a tremendous opportunity to restructure things to fit our vision," Majority Whip James Clyburn (D-S.C.) told lawmakers, according to a source on the call. https://t.co/Ux0wUaNctO — Guy Benson (@guypbenson) March 23, 2020