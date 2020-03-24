Great example of socialized medicine where 60 year olds don’t get ventilators

“Our shutting off travel from China and, more recently, travel from Europe, has gone a long way to not seeding very, very intensively the virus in our country. Unfortunately, Italy did not do that…they let people in.” ~ Anthony S. Fauci

An Israeli doctor in Italy said that he and other physicians have been directed to avoid giving over-60 patients ventilator treatment in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Jerusalem Post, Dr. Gai Peleg, said that instructions in Parma, Italy, do not allow such treatments to patients over 60.

Another single-payer success story. Italy’s socialized medicine does not work.

Italy has seen at least 59,138 COVID-19 cases, and over 5,476 people in Italy have died as a result.

“Peleg said that, from what he sees and hears in the hospital, the instructions are not to offer access to artificial respiratory machines to patients over 60 as such machines are limited in number.”

The good news is the numbers are starting to go in the right direction. Russia and China are delivering goods to Italy, but not the EU. The EU shut down their borders and haven’t been much help.

This is hard to watch as medical professionals race around trying to save lives:

Italy: ER in a hospital trying to help coronavirus patients • this is really hard to watch • really distressing • Sky News • March 21 2020 pic.twitter.com/ov93H0B6tv — redball (@redball2) March 21, 2020