Even Rapper’s Peace March Can’t Stop Violence in Chicago

Chicago saw another deadly weekend, with both shootings and murders in double digits. Forty-five people were shot, ten of the fatally, from Friday night to early Monday morning. That’s the weekend reporting time frame.



Not surprisingly, many of the shooting happened at night. Women and teenagers are increasingly the victims of these random and targeted shootings. Some are just innocent bystanders who get caught in the crossfire.



Chicago has seen more than 2,200 shootings so far this year, with 544 murders. Unfortunately, some of those who have been shot and killed were children. This weekend was no exception.



The double-digit shootings happened in spite of an organized peace walk on Saturday led by a group of Chicago musicians. The peace walk organizers included rappers G Herbo, Vic Mensa, Joey Purp, and Chance the Rapper. They wanted to do something to mark the end of summer and the start of the new school year, as reported by abc7 in Chicago.



This event was held in addition to a 5K for kids called “The Race Against Gun Violence,” which was hosted by the Chicago Police Department. Fortunately, no children involved in either event were shot.



The end of summer and children returning to school usually marks the end of the uptick in Chicago’s violence. But this year there seems to be no end in sight for Chicago’s record-breaking year of black-on-black crime.





