Boys who carried thin blue & thin red line flags on 9/11 get scholarships

Remember the two high school football players who ran across the football field with a thin blue line and a thin red line flag on 9/11 during opening game festivities? The one boy’s father is a police officer and the other’s is a firefighter. The superintendent suspended them indefinitely until the community lashed out.

Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley were awarded scholarships!

President Trump called them “fine young men.” They also appeared on ‘Hannity.’ They do seem like fine young men.

They are heroes in their town.

The Holiday for Heroes organization announced this week they have awarded the football players, whose suspension was dropped by the school, scholarships for their actions. Holiday for Heroes says it “awards scholarships to children of military and first responders who have had their lives affected by their parents’ service to our country and communities.” Williams’ father is a police officer while Bentley’s father is a firefighter.

“Brady and Jared are true PATRIOTS, the did something last Friday that showed they are far beyond their years,” Holiday for Heroes said in its Facebook announcement. “These men stood up for a cause they believe in. As they took the field with flags in hand it reminded us how we felt 19 years ago, heartbroken yet strong and united. It is for this reason Holiday for Heroes has chosen Brady Williams and Jarad Bentley as two of our 2020 scholarship award recipients.”

Sometimes there are happy endings.

The Little Miami football team got its first win of the season Friday night, a 55-20 win.