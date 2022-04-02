Even Sexual Abuse and Bondage of Infants Didn’t Move Judge Jackson

New information has come out about the horrifying child-porn cases that were heard by Biden’s nominee for the Supreme Court.

In the eight child-porn cases that came before her court, former D.C. District Court Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson heard horrifying details of “sadomasochistic” torture of young kids — including “infants and toddlers”. She challenged the prosecutor’s evidence and gave the perverts the lightest possible punishments, the New York Post reports.

At times, she apologized to the child-porn pervs and said the laws are “substantially flawed.”

She repeatedly made excuses for sex fiends, and went beyond sentences that fit into the “normal range” as Democrats contend.

Jackson’s name came from the communistic Demand Justice who promoted the likes of AOC.

A GLIMPSE INTO HER JUDGEMENT

In July 2020, Jackson gave the bare minimum sentence to a defendant convicted of distributing images and videos of infants being sexually abused. He boasted of molesting his 13-year-old cousin. She knew the defendant refused “to take full responsibility” for his crimes, a transcript reveals.

Jackson even admitted that the felon was at “risk of reoffending,” according to the transcript. She refused to enhance the prison time despite the amount of porn he held. With time served, he will spend a little over three years in prison.

SEXUAL BONDAGE

In her April 2021 sentencing of child porn distributor Ryan Manning Cooper, Jackson contradicted the findings of prosecutors. She dismissed the crimes they described as “on the more egregious or extreme spectrum” of child porn as not “especially egregious.” Among the more than 600 images prosecutors told the judge he traded were sexually explicit pics depicting bondage of infants and toddlers. Prosecutors also busted him with a video of a “pre-pubescent boy being penetrated anally and orally” by an older male.

“I’m really reluctant to get into the nature of the porn,” Jackson told the court before sentencing Cooper to prison time short of what the prosecution recommended.

“I don’t find persuasive the government’s arguments concerning why they think that this is a particularly egregious child pornography offense, which means I struggled to find a good reason to impose a sentence that is more severe in this case,” she argued.

Jackson cited “mitigating factors,” including letters family members sent to her describing Cooper as “kind, hard-working, dependable, loving. I have no reason to doubt those representations.” Striking a sympathetic tone, she advised the defendant: “There are going to be a lot of restrictions that the law places on you because you are a convicted sex offender, and you’re going to need the support of these people during this next phase of your life.”

SHE IS THE TIP OF THE SPEAR

“She served as a the tip of the spear in weakening federal sentencing policy for child pornographers as vice chair of the U.S. Sentencing Commission, where she ignored the advice of expert witnesses who disputed her theory that child pornographers are somehow not pedophiles,” said Mike Davis, president of the Article III Project, a Washington advocacy group for constitutional judges and the rule of law.

Jackson complained that current sentencing schemes don’t accurately measure the severity of child porn offenses, because computers, the Internet and digital cameras make it “so easy” to collect, store and distribute illegal porn today.

She is a horrible judge. How could anyone vote for her? Child molestation is the next thing to murder. It murders the spirit. As for porn photos as opposed to an act, there is little difference. People who wallow in this are encouraging the molestation of children.

