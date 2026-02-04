The Gabrieleno Tongva tribe confirmed that Eilish’s roughly $3 million property sits on its ancestral land following the artist’s remarks criticizing US immigration enforcement and invoking Indigenous history. She said we live on “stolen land,” which she already won our clown world award for saying.

The Tongva tribe issued statements confirming that Eilish’s multimillion-dollar LA mansion sits on their ancestral land. “Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property.”

Known as the “First Angelenos,” the Indigenous people of the Los Angeles Basin said they appreciate the sentiment behind Eilish’s remarks. However, they noted that she has never reached out to them directly and said public figures should explicitly acknowledge the tribe by name.

“Eilish has not contacted our tribe directly regarding her property, we do value the instance when public figures provide visibility to the true history of this country,” a Tongva spokesperson told the Daily Mail.

“It is our hope that in future discussions, the tribe can explicitly be referenced to ensure the public understands that the greater Los Angeles Basin remains Gabrieleno Tongva territory,” the spokesperson added.

A Los Angeles law firm offers to evict Billie Eilish from her mansion on behalf of the Tongva tribe.

“Eilish’s admission that she lives on stolen land gives the tribe a rightful action for possession as the true owner of the property.

They have the eviction order written.