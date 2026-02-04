It’s OK for Fanatics to Set Up Roadblocks & Harass Civilians in Minneapolis

Scott Jennings spoke with the Minneapolis Police about blatantly illegal roadblocks set up by anarchists in and around Minneapolis.

Cam Higby first reported about the roadblocks in Minnesota that are being set up by fanatics protesting ICE. The lunatics are stopping civilians, demanding their IDs, and running their license plates. Scott Jennings contacted the city of Minneapolis and reports that ”no arrests have been made. “

“These civilians are setting up blockades. You pull up, and they check your license plate. These people aren’t police. They’re not there in any official capacity, but they check your license plate. This is highly illegal.

“So I emailed the city of Minneapolis. And I had a simple question. Has anyone been arrested for setting up illegal blockades, for harassing citizens, for apparently having some sort of secret database by which they check whether your license plate belongs to an ICE vehicle

“And after some back and forth with the city of Minneapolis, just a moment ago, we got a response from the Minneapolis police. I will read it to you: “No arrests have been made.

“Why are civilians in Minneapolis, Minnesota, or anywhere else for that matter, allowed to go out into the street, build a barricade, physically stop other citizens, other people from driving their cars, tell them to roll down their window?“