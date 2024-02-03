Evil Clowns: Wholly-Led Democrat City of Oakland, California

By
M Dowling
-
0
1

Pixabay

Democrats have a surprise in store for us: Clown World City, aka the Democrat City of Oakland, California. If the police can’t do their job, and your politicians are corrupt or incompetent, this is what you get.

Watch and weep:

More Oakland
It’s happening big time in New York, once one of the most popular cities in the world.

Soros’s man in the prosecutor’s office, Alvin Bragg, can take much of the responsibility for New York’s collapsing reputation. For example, he charged hero Daniel Penny with manslaughter and released the cop beaters from foreign lands without bail. It was racist. Penny is white, and the foreign criminals are not white.


