Evil man pushes over a 92-year-old woman for no reason

A terrible attack on a 92-year-old in Manhattan in New York was caught on video. Watch below:

CBS News in New York reported he pushed the 92-year-old woman as she was walking on Third Avenue. He had no reason. She hit her head on a fire hydrant as she fell.

The man simply walks away.

“I can’t believe that someone would do this,” the 92-year old woman told the reporter.

Even more disbelief for the woman when the reporter showed her the surveillance video for the first time.

“Oh, he did look back. He did look back to see me fall on the floor, that rat!” she said.

She didn’t want to give her name, but gave the reporter a look at her injuries, which sent her to Mount Sinai Beth Israel hospital.

“He hit me on the left – ow – that hurts to touch it,” she said, indicating her arm. “I was all bloody.”

“This man did nothing except change my life and almost kill me,” she added.

The 31-year-old perp, Rashid Brimmage, was captured in Harlem today. He’s a registered sex offender, and has been arrested 65 times for assault, harassment, resisting arrest, and persistent sexual abuse.

Why don’t they lock him up for years? How is a pervert like this still around, in public, committing evil acts? Maybe de Blasio can send some of his social workers to meet with him and cure him.

Some people are evil and beyond redemption. He is one of those people.