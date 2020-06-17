Kim Yo Jong is threatening military action against S. Korea

South Korea convened an emergency security meeting Sunday after the sister of North Korea’s leader threatened military action against South Korea in the latest escalation of tensions between the two neighbors.

Kim Yo Jong, a trusted aide to her brother, is crazier than her brother.

Her statement came Saturday via the state news agency, KCNA.

The North Koreans just bombed the liaison office on the border. The office was set up for meetings between the nations. The purpose was to end their endless war.

THEY’RE GOING INSANE

Kim, who has gained new prominence in North Korea’s power structure, didn’t specify what the next action could be or when exactly it would be taken. But she added: “I feel it is high time to surely break with the South Korean authorities. We will soon take the next action.”

A spokesman for the Blue House, South Korea’s presidential office, said Sunday that the national security council held an emergency video conference to review the situation and to discuss how best to respond.

The Unification Ministry, which handles relations with North Korea, said in a statement that the Koreas must do their best to abide by all inter-Korean agreements.

KIM YO JONG US MEDIA DARLING

Kim yo jong, who is expected to rule if anything happens to her brother, is a hardliner who runs propaganda and the concentration camps in the Hermite Kingdom.

The youth loved her, called her a badass and the media fawned over her:

Kim Jong-Un’s sister and potential successor Kim Yo Jong is definitely giving me the vibes pic.twitter.com/91U5syshzS — that ole foggy swamp bender (@bloomingin2me) April 26, 2020

In 2018, the media and the Democrats praised the crazy older sister of a homicidal maniac to our Vice President. Kim Yo-jong is a policymaker in the oppressive and murderous communist regime. She is Kim Jong-un’s closest confidante.

The disgraceful NY Times acted as expected:

Without a word, only flashing smiles, Kim Jong-un’s sister outflanked Vice President Mike Pence in diplomacy https://t.co/c2gTuSTF9e — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 11, 2018