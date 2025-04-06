Evil Woman Hopes Someone Will Kill President Trump

A demonic Hands-Off rallygoer wearing a t-shirt with the words, Is He Dead Yet?, held up a sign that said, “Liberation Day will be the day Trump dies!”

A young man decided to interview her, and she happily answered his questions, not a bit abashed by her immoral, disgusting behavior.

All President Trump wants to do is make America great again. He’s willing to risk his life to do it, and this woman thinks her evil behavior is a big joke.

Interviewer: “Tell us what you mean by this.”

Evil Woman: “Well, I mean that it won’t fix all the problems, but it sure is a great start. That Liberation Day should not be, should not be connected to what he has done. That is not liberation. And I just hope for this country that we can rise above this.

“And the good way to start might be have somebody leave. So, you know, we can all hope. Do you? Do you? Do you wish that that guy never missed, yes, three inches. Who would have ever thought that I would be so excited about, you know, getting an additional three inches, but I really was hoping.

“And it would have really, it would have really cemented, cemented the idea. I just, I really regret that he didn’t, wasn’t on the target.

Interviewer: “You think another attempt will happen?”

Evil Woman: “Oh, I sure hope so. I mean, this is what this is the unfortunate part that this whole debacle, this last eight to 10 years, has absolutely made me this kind of person. I would never have guessed that I would wish for the demise of another person. But I wish, I hope. I can’t wait for it to happen. I think he’ll be forever sealed and cemented in the minds of millions of people as some sort of deity, but not in mine.”

PURE EVIL: Extreme leftist, while holding a sign wishing Trump dead, regrets that his assassin missed and hopes someone will try to k*ll him again. pic.twitter.com/n5XexPlCQx — I Meme Therefore I Am (@ImMeme0) April 6, 2025

And there is this:

At an anti @realDonaldTrump anti @elonmusk protest in Portland, Oregon. Over 1000 people. It’s so far mostly peaceful but there’s a lot of protest signs, encouraging violence. pic.twitter.com/4kb8VMjfyw — Kevin Dahlgren (@kevinvdahlgren) April 5, 2025

