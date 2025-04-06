Two Men Compete for Women’s Pool Championship

The transition is almost complete. Two men will compete for the women’s championship title at the Ultimate Pool Women’s Pro Series Event 2 tonight in Wigan, UK.

I suppose this is what they want. It will destroy women’s sports if it hasn’t already. Why have a women’s competition at all? Some grifter will come in and take the title from them.

Also, in the U.K., a nurse at NHS was suspended for referring to a male pretending to be a woman as Mister. We don’t have all the details, but maybe we have heard enough.

From the Daily Mail:

A senior nurse who addressed a transgender paedophile as ‘Mister’ has been suspended after speaking to The Mail on Sunday.

Jennifer Melle, 40, was previously investigated and disciplined by NHS bosses despite being called the N-word three times by the patient, a convicted sex offender, who lunged at her.

Now, after a four-minute meeting with a manager last week, she was suspended, ordered to collect her belongings, and escorted out of St Helier Hospital in Carshalton, Surrey, in tears.

This is obscene. The NHS is about to waste yet more taxpayers' money by trying to vilify a dedicated nurse for knowing a man when she sees one.

The brave female fencer who refused to fence a male in the women’s competition is left with nothing but the knowledge that she has the courage to do the right thing. Maybe that’s enough.

“There’s nothing for me, and there’s everything for him. I’m a woman. I have no other choice of where to compete.”

The brave female fencer who took a knee speaks out.

"There's nothing for me, and there's everything for him. I'm a woman. I have no other choice of where to compete."

