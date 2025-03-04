Ex-MSNBC Anchor Joy Reid Accused of Ranting Against Jews

Former MSNBC anchor Joy Reid went on a vile anti-Semitic rant before she was fired, according to a former staffer. Joyless blamed Orthodox Jews for the spread of COVID-19 in New York City during the pandemic. The left likes to blame the Amish too, never the people coming legally, who aren’t vaccinated, or the bad policies. I guess she didn’t get the memo that COVID spread because the vaccine didn’t work as claimed.

Reid claimed orthodox Jews “only cared about themselves” and were “in their own bubble.”

A former PA, who is Jewish, said she came forward because she believed “people should know what [Reid’s] character is.”

What I don’t understand is why people didn’t know her character. She’s an anti-white racist and wrote anti-LGBT rants like a lunatic on her website before she got the job at MSNBC. Why she was hired is beyond me.

“They’re the reason why COVID is spreading across New York,” the staffer claimed Reid said. “They don’t care about COVID or spreading it to others.”

“I was shocked she called out a group and generalized them,” the PA said. Even more shocking to the PA was that other people went along with it.

Does that surprise anyone? They’re afraid.

I hate to say it but that’s how you get Nazis.

“No one called her out, maybe we shouldn’t generalize. Imagine if you said that about any other group of people, even if it were true, saying that any of the group didn’t care about COVID I9. I remember feeling shocked – shocked by her ignorance, and how anti-Semitic it sounded.”

Actually, I can think of a group she maligned – every unvaxxed white person during COVID, especially if they were male Christians. Welcome to our world.

The PA said she felt too intimidated to speak up.

The former PA spoke to her boss who said she made “a good point.” The boss claimed Joy can be “careless with her language,” but “luckily she is generally better on air than on calls.”

That’s a matter of opinion. She was a horrible hatemonger on air. MSNBC was evil to keep her on air.

Joy Reid spent her entire career the past decade viciously mocking the tears of suffering, innocent citizens and spreading lies to destroy the lives of normal people. Now she wants us to all feel sorry for her. I don’t. You reap what you sow.pic.twitter.com/V9JJ8MdOJ8 — Kangmin Lee | 이강민 (@kangminjlee) February 24, 2025

