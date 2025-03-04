James Woods: “Democrat Meat Puppets” All Reading Same Script

This is too crazy. At least 23 “Democrat meat puppets” are all reading the same script, word-for-word, in videos. I guess they’re using the Joseph Goebbels approach to brainwashing – if you say the same thing over and over, people will believe it.

This is what the antifa and Black Lives Matter commies do. They chant the same phrases over and over and play bongo drums.

Will these puppets bring out the bongos next?

How could anyone vote for these people? They’re getting so desperate that they are showing the world how crazy crazy they really are. We need new leadership in the Democrat Party.

Who writes the script for the Democrat meat puppets? Seriously, who has his hand up their asses? https://t.co/UeWyZTqEEo — James Woods (@RealJamesWoods) March 4, 2025

Chuck Schumer, Elizabeth Warren and Cory Booker posted identical videos—word for word—right before Trump’s speech. pic.twitter.com/1iYUuuhaEN — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2025

Donald Trump promised to start lowering prices on DAY ONE of his presidency. He's already broken that promise and he's making life worse for American families. Trump's agenda:

Billionaires win.

Families lose. Democrats are fighting for you. pic.twitter.com/SGkuVqFhCe — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 4, 2025

