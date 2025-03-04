James Woods: “Democrat Meat Puppets” All Reading Same Script

M Dowling
This is too crazy. At least 23 “Democrat meat puppets” are all reading the same script, word-for-word, in videos. I guess they’re using the Joseph Goebbels approach to brainwashing – if you say the same thing over and over, people will believe it.

This is what the antifa and Black Lives Matter commies do. They chant the same phrases over and over and play bongo drums.

Will these puppets bring out the bongos next?

How could anyone vote for these people? They’re getting so desperate that they are showing the world how crazy crazy they really are. We need new leadership in the Democrat Party.


